Cue 'Wedding Song': Hadestown's Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Tie the Knot

It’s never too late to rewrite the ending. Just ask Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, who originated the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway and were married earlier this week in New Orleans. The pair met during rehearsals for Anaïs Mitchell’s modern musical interpretation of the ancient Greek myth back in 2019 and soon began dating. They went public with their relationship after the show opened.

In March 2025, after six years together, the couple got engaged on Blackfriars Bridge in London. They announced their impending nuptials during a performance at The Green Room 42 in New York City. Carney shared a video of the proposal on Instagram and Noblezada (now Noblezada Carney) captioned a series of photos "as a friggin Fiancée!!!!!"

On October 29, in a joint post with the official Hadestown Instagram account, the happy couple revealed they've officially tied the knot. The caption read: “Now, it will always be like this. Congratulations to Eva Noblezada Carney and Reeve Carney!”

To top it all off, the newlyweds are both starring in Cabaret on the West End through January 24, 2026, with Carney playing the Emcee and Noblezada Carney reprising her role as Sally Bowles from the Broadway production.

Carney returned to the West End after reprising the role of Orpheus in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre earlier this year. He originated the character in both The National Theatre and Broadway productions. His other credits include Tom Ford in Ridley Scott’s Gucci, Dorian Gray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Noblezada Carney originated the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway as well as Eurydice in Hadestown in both London and New York. She won a Grammy Award and received a Tony nomination for her performance. She was also Tony nominated for her debut as Kim in Miss Saigon. Her screen credits include Easter Sunday, Luck and Yellow Rose.