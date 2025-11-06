Caissie Levy Announces Departure From The Lost Boys Musical: "My Family Needs Me"

Caissie Levy, previously announced as leading the cast of The Lost Boys musical coming to Broadway in spring 2026, shared an Instagram post explaining her difficult decision to step away from the production in order to spend more time with her family. She was set to star as Lucy Emerson, mother to teenage boys Michael (LJ Benet) and Sam Emerson (Benjamin Pajak).

"I have been fortunate enough to be deeply connected with The Lost Boys, the new musical, since the beginning of its developmental process, and it's been one of the best experiences of my career to help create the role of Lucy alongside these unbelievable artists. The expectation and the dream all along was to join the company when it opens on Broadway this spring. But life has other plans sometimes, and I realize now that my family needs me," Levy began in a video message accompanied by a written note in the second slide.

"Going back into a rehearsal process, an intense tech process, and an intense preview time is just not possible for me and my young kids right now. I know working parents everywhere are faced with decisions like this all the time - and it's heartbreaking, and also a part of life. The creative team and producers at The Lost Boys have been so understanding. Many of them are parents themselves, and they've graciously understood where I need to be right now, which is present for my kids. As much as it pains my heart to watch from the sidelines, I am going to step aside and watch the glory of The Lost Boys come into being.

The Rescues have written a score that is outrageously good, the book is hilarious and heartwarming, and with my genius friend, Michael Arden, at the helm, it all spells the most amazing hit coming our way. I will be first in line to get a ticket, to laugh and rock out and shed a tear with everybody else in the audience.

The irony is not lost on me that I am playing a mother making tough choices and learning new things, and that's the precise kind of journey I would also be going on in The Lost Boys - and it's what is being reflected in my own life back at me right now. I need to remain with my current show, and stay in the rhythm of my ongoing run, because that's what's best for my family right now. I wish The Lost Boys every bit of luck, even though they don't need it, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds."

The performer received plenty of love and support in the comments. The official Lost Boys Instagram account wrote, "So much love to you 💌." Director Arden commented, "Love you so much. You're a part of our family; now, forever." Actor Patrick Wilson, who began his career on Broadway and is on the producing team for The Lost Boys, said: "Family first. Always. We admire, love and support you, every step of the way. ❤️ And, of course, thank you for all the time and passion you’ve devoted to The Lost Boys over the past few years! You’re forever a part of our LB family."

Levy is currently starring as Mother in the Broadway revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center. The limited run was just extended for an additional 23 weeks through June 14, 2026, where she will stay on in the role.