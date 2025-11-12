This Week on The Broadway Show: A Celebration of Chicago (And All That Jazz!)

Chicago is celebrating 29 years on Broadway, and this week's special episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is all about the beloved musical. Here's what's in store. Come on babe, why don't we paint the town?

Fadal had the opportunity to make a special one-night-only guest appearance in Chicago on stage at the Ambassador Theatre. She's taking viewers behind the scenes as she rehearses with Chicago Dance Captain David Bushman, explores outfits with Associate Costume Designer Donald Sanders, practices her monologue and chats logistics with Production Stage Manager Evan Ensign.

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Chicago's Velma Kelly, opens up to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about what it means to play her dream role on Broadway, being inspired by Catherine Zeta-Jones and the beautiful specificity of Fosse-style dance.

The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper walks to work with Jessica Ernest, one of Chicago's longest-running cast members. She's going on eight-and-a-half years playing Go-To-Hell Kitty in the Broadway production.

Ahead of joining the company as Roxie Hart and Matron "Mama" Morton, respectively, Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell share their excitement at a press event.

Chicago's Associate Producer Brett England and ARC Vice President and Casting Director Duncan Stewart delve into their casting process with correspondent Perry Sook, including how previous stars like Sofía Vergara and Usher got involved with the production.

For Building Broadway, Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks to David Thompson, who is behind Chicago's Script Adaptation. He's responsible for "taking it down to its absolute essence" while still bringing razzle dazzle to the stage.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 12 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.