See Tom Felton and the New Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Cast Charm on the Red Carpet

Tom Felton and Aiden Close on the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" red carpet
There's magic happening at the Lyric Theatre—well, even more magic than usual. Harry Potter star Tom Felton is reprising his onscreen role onstage as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He sauntered into the role on November 11, along with the other new members of the Year 7 Broadway company: Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter. The cast donned their dress robes and walked the red carpet before a special gala performance on November 16. Jason Isaacs, who played Felton's father Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, was one of the VIP guests in attendance. No need for a Time-Turner; experience the magic by casting your eyes on the photo highlights and full gallery below.