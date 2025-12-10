Odds and Ends: Ne-Yo to Host Hell's Kitchen Encore Sessions, Grey Henson Is BIGFOOT! & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Hell’s Kitchen Revives Encore Sessions With Ne-Yo

Grammy winner Ne-Yo has been setting Broadway ablaze in Hell’s Kitchen since he stepped into the role of Davis on December 4. On top of making his Broadway debut, the R&B superstar will host a special holiday edition of Encore Sessions following the evening performance on December 18. This marks the return of the post-show, intimate musical performances featuring Hell's Kitchen company members. Previous Encore Sessions were hosted by Alicia Keys. Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Phillip Johnson Richardson and gospel legend Yolanda Adams.

Mythic Cast Announced for BIGFOOT!

Off-Broadway has a beast on its hands. Casting has been announced for the original musical BIGFOOT!, which will feature lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta and music by David Schmoll. Grey Henson will take on the title role, alongside Crystal Lucas-Perry, Katerina McCrimmon and Alex Moffat. Henson and Lucas-Perry are both Tony nominees, having been recognized for their work in Mean Girls and Ain’t No Mo’, respectively. McCrimmon led the national tour of Funny Girl and Moffat spent six seasons on Saturday Night Live. Set in the town of Muddirt, BIGFOOT! has been described as a “larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia and misunderstood youth.” The show will begin its eight-week run on February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on March 1 at the Manhattan Theatre Club. Danny Mefford, who choreographed Kimberly Akimbo and Fun Home on Broadway, will direct and choreograph the production. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Laramie Project Legacy Lives On

This past weekend, The Laramie Project was revived for a 25th anniversary reading at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. A landmark piece of documentary theater, The Laramie Project was adapted from a series of interviews surrounding the murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998. Written by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project, this groundbreaking work has become one of the most frequently performed plays in America. The reading was directed by Kaufman and featured Kathleen Chalfant, Brandon Flynn, Midori Francis, John Gallagher Jr., Pooya Mohseni, Kal Penn, Conrad Ricamora and Samira Wiley. A live recording of the reading will be released as an Audible Original at a later date.

The cast of the 25th anniversary reading of "The Laramie Project" at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre (Photo: Curtis Brown)

Creative Team Announced for Gloria Estefan Musical

There’s new reasons to get on your feet with Gloria and Emily Estefan’s original musical BASURA announcing its creative team. The production will feature scenic design by Tony nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony nominee Ben Stanton and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski. Victoria Navarro will serve as the Production Stage Manager. Based on the documentary Landfill Harmonic, BASURA tells the true story of how a community without resources started Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra through the help of a determined educator. The Estefan mother-daughter duo are behind the music and lyrics, while playwright Karen Zacarías will pen the book. As previously announced, BASURA will be directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony winner Patricia Delgado. Tony and Grammy winner Alex Lacamoire is on triple-duty as musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger. Cynthia Meng will serve as musical director. Performances of BASURA will begin on May 30, 2026 at the Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta, GA and is set to play through July 12.

A Date Is Set to Celebrate Dance

The Chita Rivera Awards will take place May 18, 2026 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in productions on Broadway and off-Broadway for the 2025-2026 season. The ceremony will also recognize outstanding choreography in film. Last year, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck took home the award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for their work on Buena Vista Social Club. The Chita Rivera Awards are named after the late, great Broadway trailblazer who starred in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago, among others. Nominations have yet to be announced.

Join the (Night)club!

Arena Stage is presenting the world premiere of Chez Joey, a reworking of Rodgers and Hart’s classic musical Pal Joey. As previously announced, MJ Tony winner Myles Frost will play the title role. In a new casting development, Frost will be joined by Awa Sal Secka as Linda English, Samantha Massell as Vera Simpson, Angela Hall as Lucille Wallace and Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon as Melvin Snyder. Inspired by a series of New Yorker short stories by John O’Hara, Chez Joey follows a womanizing nightclub performer whose ambitions are complicated by a love triangle. This version will feature a revised book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese. The production will be co-directed by Tony winning dance legend Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn. Chez Joey premieres at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. on January 30, 2026, with opening night set for February 13. It is scheduled to run through March 15, 2026.