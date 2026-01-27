 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Bob The Drag Queen Steps Purse First Into Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! Tonight

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 27, 2026
Bob The Drag Queen
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and internationally lauded performer Bob The Drag Queen (a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue) joins the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! on January 27 as ringmaster Harold Zidler. This marks the drag superstar’s Broadway debut. Audiences can catch him in the role at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through March 22, 2026.

Bob The Drag Queen competed on the third season of Peacock's The Traitors and toured the world with Madonna. Through his work co-hosting HBO’s first unscripted show, We’re Here, Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award and a Television Academy Honors recognition. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.

Bob joins current Broadway cast members Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, David Harris as the Duke, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Samantha Dodemaide as Nini and Ricky Rojas as Santiago. Rojas returns to the role—which he originated in 2019—on January 27.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision by Justin Levine. The musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name. It won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical.

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge!

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $57.50

Star Files

Bob The Drag Queen

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Sets Date and Venue
  2. 10s Across the Board! Cats: The Jellicle Ball Announces Complete Broadway Cast
  3. Liam Pearce Channels His Inner Rockstar as Romeo in & Juliet on Broadway
Back to Top