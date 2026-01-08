Ricky Rojas to Return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Santiago

Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini and Ricky Rojas as Santiago in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Ricky Rojas is due for another “Bad Romance” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. A member of the original Broadway cast, Rojas will return to the role of Santiago beginning January 27. Pepe Muñoz will play his final performance as Santiago on January 25.

As previously announced, Bob The Drag Queen also joins the production on January 27, making his Broadway debut as Harold Zidler. Bob and Rojas join the cast opposite Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Rojas created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, first in Boston in 2018 and then for the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019. He made his Broadway debut in 2009 in Burn the Floor. Rojas appeared in London most recently in the stage adaptation of 50 First Dates, with previous West End engagements including Sister Act the Musical, Pirates of Penzance and The Buddy Holly Story.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s beloved film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical blends romance, pop music and bohemia into a one-of-a-kind “Spectacular Spectacular.” The Tony-winning musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.

