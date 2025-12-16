 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Come Closer: Get a First Look at Ne-Yo in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Dec 16, 2025
Ne-Yo in "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

See a first look photo of Ne-Yo as Davis in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, where the three-time Grammy winner made his Broadway debut on December 4. Ne-Yo plays a limited engagement in the role through January 25, 2026. As previously announced, Ne-Yo will host the return of Hell's Kitchen's Encore Sessions following the evening performance on December 18. He will be joined by additional company members for a special holiday edition featuring intimate musical performances for fans. 

Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams, Ne-Yo and Lamont Walker II. The multi-award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys features Keys’ greatest hits, along with new songs written for the show. Hell's Kitchen is directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz.

Get tickets to Hell’s Kitchen!

Related Shows

Hell's Kitchen

from $53.16

Star Files

Ne-Yo

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beaches, A New Musical Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett to Open on Broadway This Spring
  2. Simu Liu Will Make His Broadway Debut in Oh, Mary!
  3. Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond and Patrick Ball Join Broadway's Becky Shaw Cast; Tickets on Sale
Back to Top