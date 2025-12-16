Come Closer: Get a First Look at Ne-Yo in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

See a first look photo of Ne-Yo as Davis in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, where the three-time Grammy winner made his Broadway debut on December 4. Ne-Yo plays a limited engagement in the role through January 25, 2026. As previously announced, Ne-Yo will host the return of Hell's Kitchen's Encore Sessions following the evening performance on December 18. He will be joined by additional company members for a special holiday edition featuring intimate musical performances for fans.

Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams, Ne-Yo and Lamont Walker II. The multi-award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys features Keys’ greatest hits, along with new songs written for the show. Hell's Kitchen is directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz.

