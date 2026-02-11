Ana Gasteyer, McKenzie Kurtz, Ann Harada & More Join Schmigadoon! Broadway Cast

Schmigadoon! is welcoming a number of new townspeople to the Broadway company. As previously announced, Alex Brightman and Sara Chase will star as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble. Here's who's joining the pair at the Nederlander Theatre this spring:

Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) is Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business. Reprising her role from the Apple Original series, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) is Florence Menlove, the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove. Tony nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) will star as Mayor Menlove, the welcoming mayor of the town with a secret (and a song) in his heart.

Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) plays Emma Tate, a more modern woman and the town’s teacher who struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold. Ayaan Diop will make his Broadway debut as Carson, a lovable young resident of Schmigadoon who adds comedic charm. Screen and stage star Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, And Just Like That...) is Doc, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart.

Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) will star as Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is trouble with a capital T, especially once he sets his sights on Melissa. McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers The Musical, Wicked) is back to enjoy the ride as Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh.

Also joining the company are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris and Zachary Downer as additional Schmigadoon townspeople. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies The Musical), Schmigadoon! begins performances on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, ahead of opening night on April 20. The limited run is scheduled through September 6, 2026.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television, Schmigadoon! features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul, set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and makeup design by Ashley Ryan.

