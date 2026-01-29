Off-Broadway Bites Back: Tickets Now on Sale for Vampire Pop Opera Blood/Love

Leave the garlic cloves at home, because tickets are now on sale for the original musial Blood/Love. The vampire pop opera created by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro will begin performances off-Broadway at Theater 555 on February 13, with opening night set for March 3. The limited run is scheduled through March 29. Sharpe stars as Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire. Having ruled the night for thousands of years, Bloodlove searches for meaning under strobe lights until she meets a mortal with his own devilish secret.

Joining Sharpe, the cast of Blood/Love features Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott and Jazz Washington.

Blood/Love is directed by Hunter Bird, one of the creative forces behind Masquerade. Choreography is by Jonathan and Oksana Platero (Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance) and Natalie Malotke, with music supervision by Matt Hinkley (The Outsiders) and music direction by Ben Covello. Set design is by Emmy winner Jason Ardizzone-West (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), costume design by Alex and Juli Abene, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown), projection design by Tony winner 59 Studio (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) and prop design by Lauren Page Russell (Our Town).

