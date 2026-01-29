Rachel Dratch, Juliette Lewis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & More to Star in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway

Shiver with antici… pation no longer! Roundabout Theatre Company announced the full cast for the new Broadway production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton.

Joining previously announced star Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter are: Tony nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS, SNL) as Narrator; Tony nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked) as Brad; Tony nominee Amber Gray (Eureka Day, Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Riff Raff; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Companion) making his Broadway debut as Eddie/Dr. Scott; Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Be More Chill) as Janet; Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Cape Fear) making her Broadway debut as Magenta; Josh Rivera (American Sports Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, West Side Story) making his Broadway debut as Rocky; and Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot, Pose, Rent) making her Broadway debut as Columbia.

The cast will also include Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

The cult-favorite musical, which features a book, music and lyrics by O’Brien, begins previews at Studio 54 on March 26, 2026, and officially opens on April 23. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through June 21, 2026.

