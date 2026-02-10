New York City Center Encores! The Wild Party Completes Casting

Casting is complete for the New York City Center Encores! production of The Wild Party. Performances run March 18-29, 2026. Original Broadway cast member and Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam) returns, this time as Dolores Montoya, along with Jelani Alladin (Frozen) as Black, Wesley J. Barnes as Oscar D’Armano, Jordan Donica (The Phantom of the Opera) as Burrs, KJ Hippensteel (The Queen of Versailles) as Gold, Andrew Kober (The Queen of Versailles) as Goldberg, Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical, Gypsy) as Mae, Betsy Morgan as Sally, Meghan Murphy as Miss Madelaine True and Maya Rowe as Nadine. The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (standby for Queenie and Kate).

As previously announced, Jasmine Amy Rogers stars as Queenie and Adrienne Warren as Kate, with Joseph A. Byrd as Phil D’Armano, Claybourne Elder as Jackie and Evan Tyrone Martin as Eddie Mackrel.

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and guest music director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.

The Wild Party features scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

The 2026 Encores! season also includes High Spirits starring Philippa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Tony winner Katrina Lenk and Tony winner Andrea Martin (February 4-18) and La Cage Aux Folles starring Tony winner Billy Porter (June 17–28).

