Ricky Rojas on Reprising Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical: 'It's Like Coming Home'

In 2018, Ricky Rojas created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Boston, before debuting the character as part of the original Broadway cast in 2019. Many stage actors will say that they have no idea at the beginning of a project whether or not it will become a hit. But for Rojas, he could feel the magic right away. "I kind of knew when I walked into the [Emerson Colonial] Theatre the first time in Boston," he tells Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "Just seeing the set, it made me feel all types of emotions. I felt like throwing up, I felt like laughing. It was just amazing."

Rojas made his Broadway debut in 2009 in Burn the Floor, and has appeared in London's West End in productions including Sister Act the Musical, Pirates of Penzance and The Buddy Holly Story. He returned to play Santiago on Broadway for the fourth time at the end of January, slipping back easily into the bohemian lifestyle. "I feel like it's coming home every time I put on the shoes and the jacket," he says. "A lot of me is in [the character]. A lot of my dad is in it, because I've been mimicking my dad's accent and his mannerisms since I was very little. I think that's why I kind of just gravitate to it and I've always loved doing the part so much."

Even after eight years, his performance continues to evolve, playing off of his new co-stars. "Everyone's Christian is different, everyone's Satine is different, whoever comes into the part. So you kind of have to go with it. You can't be too stuck in your ways. The dynamics change, and that's what's fun about it," he points out. Santiago is a comfortable character for Rojas to embody, but that doesn't mean he's taking it easy onstage. "It's hard not to give everything, because it's written for you to give everything. It needs it. It warrants it," he says of the music. "You can't do the show unless you're pedal to the metal. Every night, everyone's out there smashing it."

Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini in "Moulin Rouge!" (Photo: Matt Murphy)

Speaking of smashing it, Robyn Hurder—who played Nini in the original Broadway cast alongside Rojas—has also been back on the Great White Way. She most recently returned to Chicago as Velma Kelly. When asked about a potential reunion in which Rojas would play a gender-bent Roxie Hart to Hurder's Velma, he was all for it. "Get Robyn on the phone. Let's sell it. I'm down for it. I'd love it, and I love her."

While he's just settling back in at the Al Hirschfeld, there are other shows he'd love to be a part of in the future. "Hadestown is wonderful. I love the music. I'd love to play Hermes one day. I'd love to do Chicago. All jokes aside, I'd love to play Billy [Flynn] one day too. But I'm very much interested in creating new material. I had the great pleasure of working with Casey Nicholaw in London last year. He directed a new musical based on the film 50 First Dates, and it was beautiful. Real heart, really great process, and we built it from the bottom up."

With any luck, we'll be seeing a lot more from Rojas even after Moulin Rouge says "au revoir" to Broadway on July 26. For now, you can catch him spreading truth, beauty, freedom and love at the Moulin Rouge along with the rest of the company, smashing it eight shows a week.

