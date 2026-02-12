Burke Swanson to Vlog From The Upside Down, Capturing Stranger Things: The First Shadow's Original Broadway Cast

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast. The new series, "The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson," will run for six weeks.

As recently announced, new principal cast members are set to join the production for its second year at the Marquis Theatre. Swanson and the full OBC will play their final performance together on March 29. Tune in over the next six weeks to catch exclusive backstage moments.

"The Hop" will premiere on February 17, with episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

