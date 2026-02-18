 Skip to main content
This Week on The Broadway Show: Betsy Wolfe on Death Becomes Her, Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Talk Beaches & More

This week's episode also features the second installment of 'Five Inside,' highlighting MJ The Musical

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 18, 2026
Tamsen Fadal and Betsy Wolfe on "The Broadway Show"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Betsy Wolfe talks about making the role of Madeline Ashton her own in Death Becomes Her
  • Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett preview Beaches, A New Musical, ahead of its Broadway bow this spring
  • Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Christiani Pitts is featured in this week’s Black History Month spotlight

This week on The Broadway Show, we're celebrating long-runners and building excitement around one of the new musicals coming to the Main Stem this spring.

To kick things off, the second installment of our new Five Inside series is all about MJ The Musical. Get to know five individuals who keep the show running on stage and off.

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to chat about Beaches, A New Musical, which begins performances on Broadway this spring.

The new Madeline Ashton, Betsy Wolfe, spills the tea on Death Becomes Her to The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook chats with the house management team at Just In Time about how they make the magic happen.

And our Black History Month feature continues with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Christiani Pitts.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 18 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

