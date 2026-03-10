 Skip to main content
Dog Day Afternoon Begins Broadway Performances Tonight, Starring Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The Stephen Adly Guirgis adaptation of the Oscar-winning film plays a 16-week limited engagement at the August Wilson Theatre through June 28

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 10, 2026
"Dog Day Afternoon" stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal
(Photo: Yelena Yemchuk)

What to Know

  • Dog Day Afternoon begins Broadway performances March 10, opens March 30 and plays a 16-week limited engagement through June 28 at the August Wilson Theatre
  • Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star in the stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1975 film, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Rupert Goold
  • Based on the 1972 true crime story, Dog Day Afternoon follows amateur robbers Sonny and Sal as a Brooklyn bank heist spirals out of control

Dog Day Afternoon begins performances on Broadway March 10, ahead of opening night on March 30. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement through June 28 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal stars as Sonny Amato and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal DeSilva. They are joined by John Ortiz as Detective Ferrara, three-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht as Colleen, Spencer Garrett as Sheldon, Michael Kostroff as Butterman, Elizabeth Canavan as Roxanna/Sonny's Mom/Gloria, Esteban Andres Cruz as Leon, Danny Johnson as Mr. Eddy, Paola Lázaro as Guadalupe, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia as Lorna, Christopher Sears as Ray Ray, Michael Shayan as Mr. Nesbit, Jeff Still as Widower Dave and Andrea Syglowski as Alison. Brian D. Coats, Alex J. Gould, Dom Martello, Michael Puzzo and Carmen Zilles round out the cast.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Rupert Goold, Dog Day Afternoon features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders), hair design by Leah J. Loukas and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson. 

Based on the 1975 Oscar-winning film of the same name and the riveting 1972 true crime story that inspired it, Dog Day Afternoon follows amateur robbers Sonny and Sal as their attempted Brooklyn bank heist goes very wrong.

Get tickets to Dog Day Afternoon!

