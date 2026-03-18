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Broadway Gets Fierce: Cats: The Jellicle Ball Starts Tonight

Runway glamour and house beats transform Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical at the Broadhurst Theatre, directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 18, 2026
André De Shields and the off-Broadway company of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball begins performances March 18 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, with opening night set for April 7, reimagining Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical through a ballroom-inspired, immersive lens
  • Tony winner André De Shields stars as Old Deuteronomy alongside Ken Ard and a dynamic cast, directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles
  • Tickets are now on sale for this high-energy Broadway revival of Cats, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costumes by Qween Jean and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada

Broadway is about to have some serious cattitude. Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical begins performances on March 18, with opening night set for April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Replete with a runway and house beats, this immersive production is Cats as you've never seen it before. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles. 

The cast features Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, along with Ken Ard, who was a member of the original Broadway cast of Cats, as DJ Griddlebone, Kya Azeen as Etcetera, Bryson Battle as Jellylorum, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Leiomy as Macavity, Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat, Robert "Silk" Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub. Sherrod T. Brown, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West and Donté Nadir Wilder round out the Jellicle crew.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, production design by Brittany Bland, hair and wig design by Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis and makeup design by Rania Zohny.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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Cats: The Jellicle Ball

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Jonathan Burke

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André De Shields

Sydney James Harcourt

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Nora Schell

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