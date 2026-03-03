 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn Lead Wicked's New Broadway Cast—See the First Photos

Ahead of their March 3 debut at the Gershwin Theatre, the production released first look images of Elphaba, Glinda and the full Ozian company

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 3, 2026
Keri René Fuller as Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • Wicked debuts new principal cast members on Broadway March 3 at the Gershwin Theatre, with first look production photos just released
  • Keri René Fuller stars as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda, joined by Carl Man (Fiyero), Ellen Harvey (Madame Morrible) and Blake Hammond (The Wizard)
  • New images also feature current cast members Daniel Quadrino (Boq), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond)

Just a clock tick before Wicked's new principal cast members play their first performance on Broadway March 3, the production released first look photos of the Ozians in action at the Gershwin Theatre. See Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda, along with Carl Man as Fiyero, Ellen Harvey as Madame Morrible and Blake Hammond as The Wizard. Plus, enchanting new shots of current cast members Daniel Quadrino as Boq, Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

Emma Flynn as Glinda in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Carl Man as Fiyero in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Ellen Harvey as Madame Morrible in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Blake Hammond as The Wizard in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)
William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Daniel Quadrino as Boq and Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Keri René Fuller as Elphaba in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get tickets to Wicked!

Related Shows

Wicked

from $110.08

Star Files

Jenna Bainbridge

Emma Flynn

Keri René Fuller

Blake Hammond

Ellen Harvey

Carl Man

Daniel Quadrino

William Youmans
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Bob The Drag Queen Is Living His Broadway Dream in Moulin Rouge!, Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Has This in the Bag'
  2. Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty's Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes Returns off-Broadway; Tickets on Sale Now
  3. Death of a Salesman on Broadway: What to Know Before Seeing the New Revival
Back to Top