Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn Lead Wicked's New Broadway Cast—See the First Photos

Just a clock tick before Wicked's new principal cast members play their first performance on Broadway March 3, the production released first look photos of the Ozians in action at the Gershwin Theatre. See Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda, along with Carl Man as Fiyero, Ellen Harvey as Madame Morrible and Blake Hammond as The Wizard. Plus, enchanting new shots of current cast members Daniel Quadrino as Boq, Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.
Get tickets to Wicked!