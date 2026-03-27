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Fallen Angels Pops the Champagne on Broadway Tonight with Kelli O’Hara, Rose Byrne and Mark Consuelos

Noël Coward’s bubbly comedy of bad manners returns in a Roundabout Theatre Company revival

Curtain Up
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 27, 2026
Kelli O'Hara, Rose Byrne and Mark Consuelos
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co., Jeffrey Mayer and Miller Mobley)

What to Know

  • Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels begins Broadway performances March 27 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with opening night set for April 19 and a limited engagement running through June 7
  • Kelli O’Hara and Rose Byrne star in Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival, directed by Scott Ellis, with Mark Consuelos making his Broadway debut alongside Tracee Chimo, Christopher Fitzgerald and Aasif Mandvi
  • The 1925 comedy follows two upper-class wives whose shared former lover may be arriving from France, igniting rivalries and scandal in Coward’s sparkling comedy of bad manners

The Roundabout Theatre Company production of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels, directed by Roundabout Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis, begins performances on March 27. Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Golden Globe winner Rose Byrne star as Julia Sterroll and Jane Banbury, respectively. Mark Consuelos makes his Broadway debut as Maurice Duclos, with Tracee Chimo as Saunders, Christopher Fitzgerald as Willy Banbury and Aasif Mandvi as Fred Sterroll.

The creative team includes set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by John Gromada. Opening night is April 19, with the limited engagement running through June 7 at Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre.

Sparkling, dizzying and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theater's comedy masters.

Get tickets to Fallen Angels!

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