Lisa Ann Walter to Make Off-Broadway Debut in Heathers The Musical

Lisa Ann Walter will trade the halls of Abbott Elementary for Westerberg High when she joins the cast of Heathers The Musical next month. Walter, whose credits also include The Parent Trap and Bruce Almighty, will play the dual roles of guidance counselor Ms. Fleming and Veronica Sawyer’s mom, making her off-Broadway debut. She begins performances on April 27 at New World Stages. Kate Rockwell will complete her run as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom on April 26.

“This graduation season, it is with extraordinary delight that I announce my spring sabbatical—teaching the deeply disturbed students at Westerberg High. See you live in person at Heathers The Musical!” Walter said.

As previously announced, Heathers will also welcome Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason "J.D." Dean and Zan Berube as Heather Chandler on April 27. Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13–26. Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. and Peyton List will play her final performance as Heather Chandler on April 26.

The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

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