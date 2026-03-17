Tony Nominee Elizabeth A. Davis to Perform in Blood/Love Off-Broadway

Elizabeth A. Davis is getting a new set of fangs. The Tony nominee will play Valerie Bloodlove in select performances of the off-Broadway musical Blood/Love, serving as an alternate for the production’s star and co-creator, Carey Sharpe. Davis will take the stage on April 2, April 12, April 19, April 26 and May 3. Blood/Love began performances at Theater 555 on February 13, and officially opened on March 3. The production is set to run through May 10.

Davis recieved a Tony nomination for playing Reza in the acclaimed stage adaptation of Once and was last seen on Broadway in 2022 as Thomas Jefferson in the gender-bent revival of 1776. Her off-Broadway credits include Varya in The Cherry Orchard, Grusha in The Caucasian Chalk Circle and Goneril in King Lear.

"My calling is to be with the people of the theater. Being in process together is being alive. Further, my resume, work experience and family make-up mean I am most meaningfully aligned with where the wonderful Carey Sharpe is going in her evolution as a woman and creative. We are better artists when we collaborate. So I said yes to a new friendship, a theological journey and Valerie Bloodlove once a week," Davis said in a statement.

Directed by Hunter Bird, one of the creative forces behind Masquerade, Blood/Love is a pulsing pop spectacle about the world’s first vampire and her romance with a mortal. Sharpe collaborated on this new work with Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. She is joined onstage by Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott and Jazz Washington.

Blood/Love features choreography is by Jonathan and Oksana Platero (Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance) and Natalie Malotke, with music supervision by Matt Hinkley (The Outsiders) and music direction by Ben Covello. Set design is by Emmy winner Jason Ardizzone-West (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), costume design by Alex and Juli Abene, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown), projection design by Tony winner 59 Studio (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) and prop design by Lauren Page Russell (Our Town).

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