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This Week on The Broadway Show: Wicked, Taraji P. Henson, John Lithgow & More

New Wicked stars, a major August Wilson revival and Broadway’s latest opening night take center stage

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 25, 2026
Keri René Fuller, Emma Flynn and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Broadway’s biggest stars take center stage this week with new Wicked leads, Giant opening night and exclusive interviews
  • Major revivals are in focus as Taraji P. Henson previews Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and Ayo Edebiri spotlights Proof
  • This week’s episode also features Schmigadoon! on Broadway, The Book of Mormon and a Great Gatsby live performance

It's another jam-packed week on The Broadway Show, with opening nights, press events and exclusive interviews with Broadway's biggest stars. Here's what's on deck!

The newest witches in Oz, Keri René Fuller (Elphaba) and Emma Flynn (Glinda) sit down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal for a Wicked entertaining chat.

The stars of Joe Turner's Come and Gone, including Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, share what audiences can expect from the upcoming revival of August Wilson's play, directed by Debbie Allen.

Giant officially opens on Broadway, with John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling and the rest of the cast speaking to the timeliness of Mark Rosenblatt's play, directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Paul Wontorek, Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle (Photo by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

In an interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, stars Ayo Edibiri and Don Cheadle share further Proof as to why the upcoming revival of David Auburn's play, directed by Thomas Kail, is a must-see.

Cross that bridge and enter Schmigadoon! with the stacked cast, who are gearing up to begin performances on April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Hear Jake David Smith perform "For Her" from The Great Gatsby national tour in the Broadway.com studio.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook honors The Book of Mormon's 15th anniversary with Supervising Associate Director Jen Werner.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

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