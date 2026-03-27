Exclusive First-Look Photos: The Lost Boys Musical Begins Broadway Performances Tonight

LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui and the Broadway company of "The Lost Boys" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Lost Boys, A New Musical begins performances on Broadway tonight, March 27. Before the curtain rises on the much-anticipated adaptation of the cult classic 1987 film, Broadway.com can exclusively reveal first-look production photos.

The cast is led by Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson, LJ Benet as Michael Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David and Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, with Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul.

Get lost in the photos below, and remember—you're one of us.

Shoshana Bean, Benjamin Pajak and LJ Benet in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

LJ Benet and Maria Wirries in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Dean Maupin, LJ Benet, Brian Flores, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Sean Grandillo in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

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