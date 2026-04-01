Broadway’s Spring Season Heats Up on The Broadway Show: Schmigadoon!, Dog Day Afternoon & More

Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This week on The Broadway Show, we're diving into some of the spring season's buzziest shows. Giant's playwright reveals what it's really like to work with John Lithgow, Schmigadoon!'s stars bring joy and laughter and plenty more. Let's get into it!

Dog Day Afternoon celebrates opening night on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre, with stars Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jessica Hecht and more sharing how the play captures the heart, chaos and resilience of New York City.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase sit down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal ahead of beginning performances in the musical. They chat about finally sharing the Broadway stage, relating to their characters and the "joy bomb" of a show.

The Rescues, the rock band behind the original music written for The Lost Boys, A New Musical on Broadway, open up about the creative process with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Matthew Morrison, now starring as Bobby Darin in Just In Time, gives us an exclusive sneak peek at his take on the role, performing the title song "Just In Time" in the Broadway.com studio.

Mark Rosenblatt, the playwright behind Giant starring John Lithgow, delves into his inspiration, finding the tension in the story and working with Lithgow in the latest installment of Building Broadway with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.