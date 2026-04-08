Cats: The Jellicle Ball Opens on Broadway With Star-Studded Red Carpet

Andrew Lloyd Webber on opening night of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The category is Jellicle! The kittens over at Cats: The Jellicle Ball strut on the opening night carpet of the revival’s Broadway debut, earning 10s across the board. Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball transferred to Broadway after a run off-Broadway in 2024. The Jellicle crew was joined on the carpet by original Cats star Betty Buckley, John Legend and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.

A lilac dream, Broadway legend André De Shields hits the carpet before his turn as Old Deuteronomy in Cats: The Jellicle Ball. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat looks regal on the opening night carpet of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

As Grizabella the Glamour Cat, “Tempress” Chasity Moore dresses in character on the opening night carpet of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Producer of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and EGOT winner John Legend celebrates the production's opening night on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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