Cats: The Jellicle Ball Opens on Broadway With Star-Studded Red Carpet

Andrew Lloyd Webber on opening night of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The category is Jellicle! The kittens over at Cats: The Jellicle Ball strut on the opening night carpet of the revival’s Broadway debut, earning 10s across the board. Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball transferred to Broadway after a run off-Broadway in 2024. The Jellicle crew was joined on the carpet by original Cats star Betty Buckley, John Legend and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.