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Cats: The Jellicle Ball Opens on Broadway With Star-Studded Red Carpet

Betty Buckley, John Legend and Andrew Lloyd Webber join the cast as the revival makes its Broadway debut

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 8, 2026
Andrew Lloyd Webber on opening night of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball officially opens on Broadway after a critically acclaimed 2024 off-Broadway run, directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
  • The Broadway opening night red carpet featured cast members alongside special guests Betty Buckley, John Legend and Andrew Lloyd Webber
  • See photos from the star-studded opening night celebration and a full gallery of the Jellicle Ball Broadway debut

The category is Jellicle! The kittens over at Cats: The Jellicle Ball strut on the opening night carpet of the revival’s Broadway debut, earning 10s across the board. Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball transferred to Broadway after a run off-Broadway in 2024. The Jellicle crew was joined on the carpet by original Cats star Betty Buckley, John Legend and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.

A lilac dream, Broadway legend André De Shields hits the carpet before his turn as Old Deuteronomy in Cats: The Jellicle Ball. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat looks regal on the opening night carpet of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
As Grizabella the Glamour Cat, “Tempress” Chasity Moore dresses in character on the opening night carpet of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Producer of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and EGOT winner John Legend celebrates the production's opening night on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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