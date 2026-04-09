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Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for Giant, Every Brilliant Thing & Dog Day Afternoon

See which shows and artists qualify for key categories ahead of May 5 Tony nominations announcement

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 9, 2026
Ebon Moss-Bachrach in "Dog Day Afternoon"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • The Tony Awards Administration Committee ruled on 2026 eligibility for Giant, Every Brilliant Thing and Dog Day Afternoon for the 79th Annual Tony Awards
  • Every Brilliant Thing is eligible for Best Revival of a Play, with Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe recognized as authors; Ebon Moss-Bachrach is eligible for Featured Actor in a Play for Dog Day Afternoon
  • All other eligibility follows opening night credits, with 2026 Tony Award nominations set to be announced on May 5

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has determined the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the third time this season that the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were: Giant, Every Brilliant Thing and Dog Day Afternoon. The committee made the following decisions:

Every Brilliant Thing will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe will be considered eligible as authors.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his role in Dog Day Afternoon.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

As previously announced, Grammy winner P!NK will host the 2026 Tony Awards on June 7. Nominations will be announced on May 5.

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Ebon Moss-Bachrach

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