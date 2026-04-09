Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for Giant, Every Brilliant Thing & Dog Day Afternoon

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has determined the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the third time this season that the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were: Giant, Every Brilliant Thing and Dog Day Afternoon. The committee made the following decisions:

Every Brilliant Thing will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe will be considered eligible as authors.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his role in Dog Day Afternoon.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

As previously announced, Grammy winner P!NK will host the 2026 Tony Awards on June 7. Nominations will be announced on May 5.