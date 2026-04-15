The Broadway Show: Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas, Lea Michele Lead a Star-Packed Episode

Whitney Leavitt, Tamsen Fadal and Mark Ballas on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The sun is shining and Broadway's spring openings are turning up the heat. Here's what's on the agenda for this week's episode of The Broadway Show.

Break out those fans, because Cats: The Jellicle Ball is officially open on Broadway. The cast scored 10s across the board on the opening night carpet, and shared their excitement about the "revolution of joy" taking place at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The joy goes on as Titanique celebrates opening night on Broadway, with the cast speaking to the power of Céline Dion, having the best time on stage and never taking themselves too seriously.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas are bringing their Dancing With the Stars chemistry to Chicago. The pair sat down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal to chat about their onstage reunion.

Chess star Lea Michele walks through her résumé with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, taking a literal stroll down memory lane (read: Broadway).

The inimitable Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber perform "That Was Then, This Is Now" from Death Becomes Her in the Broadway.com studio, accompanied by music director Ben Cohn on keyboard.

Plus, get an inside look at a sensory-friendly performance of Disney's The Lion King, hosted by Seattle Theatre Group and Broadway at the Paramount.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.