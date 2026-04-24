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Sydney James Harcourt to Launch 'House of Tugger' Vlog for Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway

Harcourt's Broadway.com vlog series premieres Frday, May 1, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the Ballroom reimagining of Cats

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by Jonah de Forest • Apr 24, 2026
Sydney James Harcourt in "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Sydney James Harcourt, who plays Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, will premiere his backstage vlog House of Tugger next Friday, May 1
  • The six-week Broadway.com series will take viewers inside the Ballroom-inspired production at the Broadhurst Theatre, with new episodes released weekly on Fridays
  • The vlog will feature moments with cast members as Harcourt documents life inside the Broadway show

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway. The Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical officially opened on April 7.

Next Friday, May 1, Harcourt will launch Broadway.com's latest vlog, House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

The cast also features theater legend André De Shields, who plays Old Deuteronomy, and Ballroom pioneer Junior Labeija, who plays Gus the Theatre Cat, along with the lion's share of ferociously talented performers. Keep an eye out for cameows in Harcourt’s vlog!

Episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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Cats: The Jellicle Ball

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Sydney James Harcourt

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