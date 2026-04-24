Sydney James Harcourt to Launch 'House of Tugger' Vlog for Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway

Sydney James Harcourt in "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway. The Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical officially opened on April 7.

Next Friday, May 1, Harcourt will launch Broadway.com's latest vlog, House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

The cast also features theater legend André De Shields, who plays Old Deuteronomy, and Ballroom pioneer Junior Labeija, who plays Gus the Theatre Cat, along with the lion's share of ferociously talented performers. Keep an eye out for cameows in Harcourt’s vlog!

Episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!