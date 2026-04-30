Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Schmigadoon! Lead 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

Get your dancing shoes on! Nominations have been announced for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2025-2026 theater and film seasons. The Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
See the full list of nominees below:
BROADWAY NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Lorin Latarro, Chess
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ellenore Scott, Titanique
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show
Jonathan Burke, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Baby Byrne, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!
Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!
Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dava Huesca, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Robert “Silk” Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!
Sarah Meahl, Chess
Constantine Rousouli, Titanique
Layton Williams, Titanique
Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Chess
Ragtime
Schmigadoon!
The Rocky Horror Show
Titanique
FILM NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film
Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Scott
Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega and Richmond Talauega
Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones
The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall
Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott
Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary
Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher
Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit,” Part II, “Athletes of God”), Directors: Peter Schnall and Cyndee Readdean
Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien
Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska
Broadway Productions Nomination Count:
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 7
Schmigadoon! - 6
Titanique - 4
Chess - 3
Ragtime - 2
The Rocky Horror Show - 2