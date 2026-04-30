 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Schmigadoon! Lead 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

Broadway hits and dance-driven films compete for top honors, with winners set to be revealed May 18 at NYU Skirball Center

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 30, 2026
The cast of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • 2026 Chita Rivera Awards nominations announced, honoring outstanding dance, choreography and performers across the 2025–2026 Broadway and film seasons; winners will be revealed May 18 at NYU Skirball Center
  • Top-nominated shows include Cats: The Jellicle Ball (7), Schmigadoon! (6), Titanique (4) and Chess (3), leading a competitive field of Broadway productions
  • Categories span Broadway and film, including Outstanding Choreography, Dancer and Ensemble, plus film honors like Choreography and Dance Documentary Direction

Get your dancing shoes on! Nominations have been announced for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2025-2026 theater and film seasons. The Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

See the full list of nominees below:

BROADWAY NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ellenore Scott, Titanique

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show

Jonathan Burke, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Baby Byrne, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!

Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dava Huesca, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Robert “Silk” Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!

Sarah Meahl, Chess

Constantine Rousouli, Titanique

Layton Williams, Titanique

Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

The Rocky Horror Show

Titanique

FILM NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film

Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Scott

Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega and Richmond Talauega

Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones

The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary

Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit,” Part II, “Athletes of God”), Directors: Peter Schnall and Cyndee Readdean

Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien

Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska

Broadway Productions Nomination Count:

Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 7

Schmigadoon! - 6

Titanique - 4

Chess - 3

Ragtime - 2

The Rocky Horror Show - 2

Related Shows

Chess

from $64.29

Titanique

from $72.84

Ragtime

from $67.99

The Rocky Horror Show

from $81.42

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

from $77.31

Schmigadoon!

from $64.01
View All (6)

Star Files

Jonathan Burke

Baby Byrne

Max Clayton

Sydney James Harcourt

Dava Huesca

Robert "Silk" Mason

Isabelle McCalla

Constantine Rousouli

Layton Williams
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2026 Drama Desk Awards Nominations Announced: Full List
  2. Tony Awards 2026 Eligibility Finalized Ahead of May 5 Nominations
  3. Evita Broadway Transfer Set for 2027 With Rachel Zegler Reprising Olivier-Winning Role
Back to Top