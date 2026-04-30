Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Schmigadoon! Lead 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

The cast of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Get your dancing shoes on! Nominations have been announced for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2025-2026 theater and film seasons. The Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.



See the full list of nominees below:



BROADWAY NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ellenore Scott, Titanique

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show

Jonathan Burke, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Baby Byrne, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!

Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dava Huesca, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Robert “Silk” Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!

Sarah Meahl, Chess

Constantine Rousouli, Titanique

Layton Williams, Titanique

Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

The Rocky Horror Show

Titanique

FILM NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film

Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Scott

Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega and Richmond Talauega

Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones

The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary

Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit,” Part II, “Athletes of God”), Directors: Peter Schnall and Cyndee Readdean

Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien

Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska

Broadway Productions Nomination Count:

Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 7

Schmigadoon! - 6

Titanique - 4

Chess - 3

Ragtime - 2

The Rocky Horror Show - 2