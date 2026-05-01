Patrick Clanton Steps Into Harold Zidler Role in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical company member and principal standby Patrick Clanton will swing from the chandelier as Harold Zidler from May 2-17. As previously announced, Megan Thee Stallion plays her final performance tonight, May 1. Eric Anderson returns to the role on May 19.

Clanton made his Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His previous theater credits include the national tours of Oklahoma!, School of Rock and Sister Act. Onscreen, he appeared in Best Medicine on FOX.

The current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is led by Kelsie Watts as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. Recently extended for an additional five weeks, the production will play its final performance on Broadway on August 30.

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