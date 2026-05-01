The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Husband Conner Leavitt Joins 11 to Midnight Off-Broadway

DadTok is taking over! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives husband Conner Leavitt is set to join Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus' 11 to Midnight for a 3-week limited engagement. Leavitt will begin performances on May 8, and his final performance will be May 27.

Leavitt is a New York–based writer and professional “Instagram Husband,” best known for his appearances on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and his weekly themed Dancing with the Stars outfits. He began his career in finance, where he developed a sharp, analytical mindset before pivoting into a more creative path as a performer and magician. With a background in content creation and close-up magic, he specializes in storytelling, dad jokes, dance moves and supporting his wife—bringing both precision and humor to everything he does. He is also a proud father of three, raising his children alongside his wife.

Leavitt joins Glee fan favorite Heather Morris, who is set to leave the production May 11, and Dance Moms star Nia Sioux, whose first performance is May 15. The current cast features creators and choreographers Austin and Marideth Telenko, with Melissa Becraft, Ache Richardson, Kati Simon, Tyson Hill, Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.

11 to Midnight is playing at the Orpheum Theatre through May 31.

Get tickets to 11 to Midnight!