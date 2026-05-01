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House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode One: Deity In Training

From 6 a.m. rehearsals to runway-ready chaos, the Broadway.com vlog captures life inside The Jellicle Ball

House of Tugger
by Jonah de Forest • May 1, 2026
Sydney James Harcourt

What to Know

  • Sydney James Harcourt launches the Broadway.com vlog House of Tugger, taking viewers inside Cats: The Jellicle Ball at the Broadhurst Theatre
  • The first episode includes a pre-show tour of the immersive set, a conversation with Cats legend Ken Ard and a Nina West cameo
  • The vlog also captures the cast’s Good Morning America appearance, including early-morning rehearsals, backstage antics and the show’s high-energy curtain call

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

For his inaugural episode, Harcourt details how the role of Rum Tum Tugger allows him to live his "Gene Kelly fantasy" and gives a pre-show tour of The Jellicle Ball's immersive set. Backstage, he has a confab with "deity in training" Ken Ard (who plays DJ Griddlebone), where the two performers talk about how they bring their A-game to the production. Later in the episode, Harcourt documents the cast on the set of Good Morning America ahead of their televised performance. This includes 6 a.m. twerking, an impromptu rendition of "Defying Gravity" and clothes rack pull-ups. Keep watching for footage of the show's high-octane curtain call and a cameow from drag superstar Nina West. 

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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