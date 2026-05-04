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John-Michael Lyles to Join Hadestown on Broadway

Joshua Colley will play his final performance as Orpheus on May 31

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 4, 2026
John-Michael Lyles
(Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

What to Know

  • John-Michael Lyles will join the Broadway cast of Hadestown as Orpheus starting June 16 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, replacing Joshua Colley, whose final performance is May 31
  • Jeffrey Cornelius and Brandon Cameron will temporarily take on the role of Orpheus during the weeks of June 2 and June 9 before Lyles begins
  • The Tony-winning musical Hadestown, featuring music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, continues its seventh year on Broadway with a cast including Gary Dourdan, J. Harrison Ghee, Gaby Moreno and Jordan Tyson

It’s Hadestown tradition to emerge from the dark depths of the underground once spring arrives, but John-Michael Lyles will journey to the underworld as Orpheus, joining the Broadway company at the Walter Kerr Theatre on June 16. Joshua Colley will play his final performance as the lyre-playing poet on May 31. Current company members Jeffrey Cornelius and Brandon Cameron will perform the role for the weeks of June 2 and June 9, respectively.

Lyles is an original company member of both A Strange Loop (as Thought 3) and The Heart of Rock and Roll (as Eli) on Broadway. His off-Broadway credits include The Flick, Sweeney Todd and multiple New York City Center Encores! productions. His film and television credits include Blind, The Other Two, Chicago PD, NCIS: New Orleans and The OA.

Now in its seventh year on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. It reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through a modern folk and jazz score.

The current Broadway cast features Gary Dourdan as Hades, J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes, Gaby Moreno as Persephone, and Jordan Tyson as Eurydice. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette make up the ensemble. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Max Kumangai and Alex Lugo.

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