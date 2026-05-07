Ayo Edebiri, LJ Benet & More Win 2026 Theatre World Awards

The 2026 honorees of the Theatre World Awards, recognizing outstanding debut performances in Broadway or off-Broadway productions, were announced on May 7. The ceremony will take place at the Longacre Theatre on June 2.
The 17th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater recipient is Rachael Stirling for her performance in Giant. The winner of the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be announced shortly.
See the complete list of honorees below:
Ben Ahlers, Death of a Salesman
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Will Harrison, Punch
River Lipe-Smith, Caroline
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Robert "Silk" Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards honoring outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. Each year, 12 performers are recognized at a private, invitation-only ceremony.