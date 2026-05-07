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Ayo Edebiri, LJ Benet & More Win 2026 Theatre World Awards

See the complete list of performers honored for debut roles on and off-Broadway

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 7, 2026
Ayo Edebiri, LJ Benet and Madeline Brewer
(Photos by Sergio Villaraini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • 2026 Theatre World Awards honorees announced May 7, including Adrien Brody, Ayo Edebiri, Lesley Manville and more for standout Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances
  • The ceremony will take place June 2, 2026 at the Longacre Theatre, honoring 12 performers each year for exceptional New York stage debuts
  • Rachael Stirling will receive the Dorothy Loudon Award for Giant, with the John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement still to be announced

The 2026 honorees of the Theatre World Awards, recognizing outstanding debut performances in Broadway or off-Broadway productions, were announced on May 7. The ceremony will take place at the Longacre Theatre on June 2.

The 17th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater recipient is Rachael Stirling for her performance in Giant. The winner of the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be announced shortly.

See the complete list of honorees below:

Ben Ahlers, Death of a Salesman

LJ Benet, The Lost Boys

Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw

Adrien Brody, The Fear of 13

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Will Harrison, Punch

River Lipe-Smith, Caroline

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Robert "Silk" Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards honoring outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. Each year, 12 performers are recognized at a private, invitation-only ceremony.

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Star Files

Ben Ahlers

LJ Benet

Madeline Brewer

Adrien Brody

Ayo Edebiri

Alden Ehrenreich

Luke Evans

Will Harrison

Lesley Manville

Robert "Silk" Mason

Rachael Stirling

Sam Tutty
View All (12)

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