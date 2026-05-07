Ayo Edebiri, LJ Benet & More Win 2026 Theatre World Awards

The 2026 honorees of the Theatre World Awards, recognizing outstanding debut performances in Broadway or off-Broadway productions, were announced on May 7. The ceremony will take place at the Longacre Theatre on June 2.

The 17th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater recipient is Rachael Stirling for her performance in Giant. The winner of the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be announced shortly.

See the complete list of honorees below:

Ben Ahlers, Death of a Salesman

LJ Benet, The Lost Boys

Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw

Adrien Brody, The Fear of 13

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Will Harrison, Punch

River Lipe-Smith, Caroline

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Robert "Silk" Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards honoring outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. Each year, 12 performers are recognized at a private, invitation-only ceremony.