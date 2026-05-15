 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 3: Everybody Here Vogues

Episode three features pre-show voguing, a Sabrina Carpenter cameow and Ken Ard as Old Deuteronomy

House of Tugger
by Jonah de Forest • May 15, 2026
Ken Ard as Old Deuteronomy in "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"

What to Know

  • Episode three of Sydney James Harcourt’s House of Tugger vlog goes backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball as the cast warms up with some pre-show voguing
  • Dudney Joseph Jr. explains the Ballroom inspiration behind his Munkustrap curtain call chant, which honors the Legends, Statements and Stars (LSS) tradition
  • The episode also features Sabrina Carpenter visiting the Jellicle crew after a performance and Ken Ard stepping in for André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

Episode three is a ki! Before the show starts, Harcourt captures the cast in action. How does the Jellicle crew warm up, you might ask? By voguing, singing “Ave Maria,” doing a prayer circle and stretching for the gods—we see you, Baby Byrne! Dudney Joseph Jr., who plays Munkustrap, shares how he came up with his curtain call chant, which pays tribute to a tradition from the Ballroom world. We are also treated to some footage of feline whisperer turned pop goddess Sabrina Carpenter being chummy with the Jellice kitties after attending a performance. You might even get choked up watching Cats legend Ken Ard go on for André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy. Suffice to say, you’ll have a ball.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

 Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

Related Shows

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

from $77.31

Star Files

Ken Ard

Primo Thee Ballerino

Bryson Battle

Jonathan Burke

Baby Byrne

Sabrina Carpenter

Sydney James Harcourt

Dava Huesca

Dudney Joseph Jr.

Junior LaBeija

"Tempress" Chasity Moore

Xavier Reyes

Nora Schell

Bebe Nicole Simpson

Emma Sofia

Garnet Williams

Teddy Wilson Jr.
View All (17)

Articles Trending Now

  1. How a Call From Denzel Washington Brought Debbie Allen Back to Broadway With Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
  2. 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners: Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe & Sam Tutty Lead
  3. Meg Stalter to Make Broadway Debut in Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln
Back to Top