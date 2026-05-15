House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 3: Everybody Here Vogues

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

Episode three is a ki! Before the show starts, Harcourt captures the cast in action. How does the Jellicle crew warm up, you might ask? By voguing, singing “Ave Maria,” doing a prayer circle and stretching for the gods—we see you, Baby Byrne! Dudney Joseph Jr., who plays Munkustrap, shares how he came up with his curtain call chant, which pays tribute to a tradition from the Ballroom world. We are also treated to some footage of feline whisperer turned pop goddess Sabrina Carpenter being chummy with the Jellice kitties after attending a performance. You might even get choked up watching Cats legend Ken Ard go on for André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy. Suffice to say, you’ll have a ball.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!