The Lost Boys Musical to Launch North American Tour in 2028

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the 1987 horror-comedy film, may be flying to a city near you. The production is launching a North American tour in Spring 2028, officially opening at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to announce that The Lost Boys will launch its North American tour in Cleveland, delivering the acclaimed artistry, breathtaking flying sequences and heartfelt story of family that have captivated audiences at The Palace Theatre to cities across the country,” said producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson in a statement. The producers are nominated for Best Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards, where The Lost Boys is up for a total of 12 awards.

The Lost Boys follows a single mother and her two teenage sons, who move to the town of Santa Carla, California in search of a fresh start—only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires.

The production is directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden, featuring a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp and orchestrations and arrangements by Popp and The Rescues. Scenic design is by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Arden and sound design by Adam Fisher.

The Broadway cast stars LJ Benet as Michael, Shoshana Bean as Lucy, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David and Benjamin Pajak as Sam, with Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul. Rounding out the company are Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall and Pierce Wheeler.