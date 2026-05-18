Do You Hear the People Sing? Full Casting Announced for Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

Casting is complete for the world tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular. The production will play at Radio City Music Hall in New York City from July 23 through August 9, serving as the only North American engagement in 2026.

Three-time Olivier Award winner Philip Quast, who originated the role of Javert in the Australian production in 1987, a role he reprised for the 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, will return to Les Misérables as the Bishop of Digne. West End performer Rob Madge will also return, this time as Bamatabois, having previously starred as Gavroche in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The O2.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement: “I am delighted to confirm the last two brilliant artists who will be climbing the barricades for our final performances in New York—they are two actors who have an extra special relationship with Les Misérables. Our extraordinary Les Mis world tour company is now complete, and I can't wait for our audiences of thousands to hear the people sing once more in this unique spectacular production which has sold out across the world in over 30 countries. We are now releasing our last production seats so don't Miz out!”

The ensemble will include Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, Ciaran Rodger, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

As previously announced, the production will star Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly and Gerónimo Rauch sharing the role of Jean Valjean. Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb will share the role of Javert. The production also features Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine and Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras. Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck and Mateo Casado will alternate the role of Gavroche. Casting for Little Cosette is to be announced.

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