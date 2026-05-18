 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Do You Hear the People Sing? Full Casting Announced for Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

Philip Quast and Rob Madge join the world tour company as final casting is announced for the production’s only North American engagement

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 18, 2026
Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden in "Les Misérables"
(Photo: Danny Kaan)

What to Know

  • Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular has completed casting for its 2026 world tour stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, running July 23–August 9 as the production’s only North American engagement
  • Newly announced cast members include Philip Quast as the Bishop of Digne and Rob Madge as Bamatabois, joining previously announced stars Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks, Matt Lucas, Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden and more
  • Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, the large-scale Les Misérables arena concert production has played sold-out performances in more than 30 countries and now features a complete international ensemble for its New York run

Casting is complete for the world tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular. The production will play at Radio City Music Hall in New York City from July 23 through August 9, serving as the only North American engagement in 2026.

Three-time Olivier Award winner Philip Quast, who originated the role of Javert in the Australian production in 1987, a role he reprised for the 10th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, will return to Les Misérables as the Bishop of Digne. West End performer Rob Madge will also return, this time as Bamatabois, having previously starred as Gavroche in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The O2.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement: “I am delighted to confirm the last two brilliant artists who will be climbing the barricades for our final performances in New York—they are two actors who have an extra special relationship with Les Misérables. Our extraordinary Les Mis world tour company is now complete, and I can't wait for our audiences of thousands to hear the people sing once more in this unique spectacular production which has sold out across the world in over 30 countries. We are now releasing our last production seats so don't Miz out!”

The ensemble will include Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, Ciaran Rodger, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

As previously announced, the production will star Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly and Gerónimo Rauch sharing the role of Jean Valjean. Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb will share the role of Javert. The production also features Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine and Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras. Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck and Mateo Casado will alternate the role of Gavroche. Casting for Little Cosette is to be announced.

Get tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular!

Related Shows

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular

from $98.56

Star Files

Samantha Barks

Jeremy Secomb

Articles Trending Now

  1. How a Call From Denzel Washington Brought Debbie Allen Back to Broadway With Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
  2. 2026 Drama Desk Awards Winners: Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and The Balusters Lead the Night
  3. 2026 Tony Awards Nominees Shine at Broadway’s Meet the Nominees Press Junket
Back to Top