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2026 Tony Awards to Feature Performances From All Best Musical Nominees

Broadway’s top new musicals and revivals will be showcased live during the 79th Annual Tony Awards

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 21, 2026
Ali Louis Bourzgui and LJ Benet in "The Lost Boys," Marla Mindelle in "Titanique," The company of "Schmigadoon!" and Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • The 2026 Tony Awards will feature live performances from all seven Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical nominees, including The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Titanique, with more to be announced
  • The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount+ on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by P!NK
  • Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show streaming on Pluto TV ahead of Broadway’s biggest night

We're all winners at this year's Tony Awards. The initial lineup of musical performances for Broadway's biggest night has been announced, with the companies of all seven Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical nominees performing live from Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

The evening will spotlight Tony contenders The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, TitaniqueTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show. Additional performances will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

As previously announced, Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET, announcing the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night. The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.

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Titanique

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Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

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Schmigadoon!

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