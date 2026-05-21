2026 Tony Awards to Feature Performances From All Best Musical Nominees

Ali Louis Bourzgui and LJ Benet in "The Lost Boys," Marla Mindelle in "Titanique," The company of "Schmigadoon!" and Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

We're all winners at this year's Tony Awards. The initial lineup of musical performances for Broadway's biggest night has been announced, with the companies of all seven Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical nominees performing live from Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

The evening will spotlight Tony contenders The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show. Additional performances will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

As previously announced, Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET, announcing the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night. The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.