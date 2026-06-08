Death of a Salesman Sets Tony Awards Record With Best Revival of a Play Win

May we have your attention: Death of a Salesman won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The other contenders in the category were Becky Shaw, Every Brilliant Thing, Fallen Angels and Oedipus. Arthur Miller’s mid-century masterwork won six Tony Awards, including Best Play, when it premiered in 1949. The familial drama has the most Best Revival of a Play wins in Tony history, having previously won in 1984, 1999 and 2012. Salesman breaks its own record with a fourth win in the category.

"We all wouldn't be standing here without the genius of Joe Mantello, who created this revelatory production," Nathan Lane said while accepting the award on behalf of the production. "And most importantly, the genius of Arthur Miller, who created this monumental masterpiece—which is still, sadly, as relevant as it was in 1949, and still continues to teach us who we are as humans and Americans."

The play stars 2026 Tony Award nominee Lane, 2026 Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, 2026 Tony Award nominee Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers, with K. Todd Freeman, Jonathan Cake, John Drea, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tasha Lawrence and Jake Silbermann. It was the most nominated play of the year, with nine total nominations..

Death of Salesman officially opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 9 and is set to run through August 9. The production features scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman and an original score by Caroline Shaw. Lamford, Knowles, Sulaiman and Shaw were all nominated this year for their work on the production.

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