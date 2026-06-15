Krysta Rodriguez Rocks Broadway in Chicago Tonight

Krysta Rodriguez begins performances as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago on June 15. She is taking on the role of merry murderess Roxie Hart in the long-running musical revival at the Ambassador Theatre.

Rodriguez most recently starred in the Broadway musical adaptation of Smash, based on the television series on NBC in which she also appeared. Her many Broadway credits include the most recent revival of Into the Woods, The Collaboration, the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening as well as the original Broadway production, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, the revival of A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations. She won an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in off-Broadway’s Seared. Her many television credits include a memorable turn as Liza Minnelli in the Emmy-winning limited series Halston.

In addition to Rodriguez, the current cast of Chicago features Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

Chicago has more stars lined up to join the company this summer. Matteo Lane will step into the role of slick lawyer Billy Flynn on June 22 with Dancing with the Stars' Mark Ballas taking on the role beginning on July 20. South Korean pop star Ivy will play Roxie Hart beginning on August 17.

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