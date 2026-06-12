 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 6: A Very Jellicle Tonys

From preparing for Anna Wintour's party to Megan Thee Stallion backstage, Harcourt's House of Tugger finale captures Broadway's biggest night

House of Tugger
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 12, 2026
Sydney James Harcourt and the cast of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"

What to Know

  • The final episode of Sydney James Harcourt’s Broadway.com vlog House of Tugger follows the Cats: The Jellicle Ball cast through Tony Awards rehearsals
  • The finale also includes footage of singing for WNYC Radio, attending awards season events, Megan Thee Stallion and a DJ set from Andrew Lloyd Webber
  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball won three 2026 Tony Awards: Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Choreography

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

It’s the last episode of House of Tugger and this one is all about the Tonys! Harcourt provides exclusive footage of the cast practicing their Tony Awards performance, singing for WNYC Radio and keeping cool during dress rehearsals. In the midst of awards season craziness, Harcourt trades his Rum Tug Tugger duds for a powder blue suit to attend a party hosted by Anna Wintour. Stay tuned for clips of Megan Thee Stallion backstage and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber (aka DJ Webz) DJing outside the Broadhurst Theatre. By the way, did we catch a glimpse of the Jellicle kittens in the recording studio? What we wouldn’t give to stream "Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat" on public transit. The episode culminates in celebratory clips from the Tony Awards, where Cats: The Jellicle Ball won for Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Choreography. We’ve had a blast at the Ball, Sydney! Happy tails!

Catch highlights of House of Tugger on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

Related Shows

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

from $80.56

Star Files

Leiomy

Ken Ard

Kya Azeen

Primo Thee Ballerino

Bryson Battle

Jonathan Burke

Baby Byrne

André De Shields

Sydney James Harcourt

Dava Huesca

Dudney Joseph Jr.

Junior LaBeija

Robert "Silk" Mason

"Tempress" Chasity Moore

Xavier Reyes

Nora Schell

Bebe Nicole Simpson

Emma Sofia

Megan Thee Stallion

Garnet Williams

Teddy Wilson Jr.
View All (21)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The 79th Annual Tony Awards Telecast, Hosted by P!NK, Draws 5.06 Million Viewers
  2. Get Ready for the Jimmy Awards, Hosted by Bowen Yang; 116 Nominees Announced
  3. First Look at Mariska Hargitay in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway
Back to Top