House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 6: A Very Jellicle Tonys

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

It’s the last episode of House of Tugger and this one is all about the Tonys! Harcourt provides exclusive footage of the cast practicing their Tony Awards performance, singing for WNYC Radio and keeping cool during dress rehearsals. In the midst of awards season craziness, Harcourt trades his Rum Tug Tugger duds for a powder blue suit to attend a party hosted by Anna Wintour. Stay tuned for clips of Megan Thee Stallion backstage and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber (aka DJ Webz) DJing outside the Broadhurst Theatre. By the way, did we catch a glimpse of the Jellicle kittens in the recording studio? What we wouldn’t give to stream "Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat" on public transit. The episode culminates in celebratory clips from the Tony Awards, where Cats: The Jellicle Ball won for Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Choreography. We’ve had a blast at the Ball, Sydney! Happy tails!

Catch highlights of House of Tugger on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!