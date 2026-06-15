 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi Join Broadway’s Oh, Mary! on July 6

The new cast members will appear alongside Hacks star Meg Stalter

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 15, 2026
Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi
(Photos: Courtney Lindberg and Michael Hull)

What to Know

  • Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the Broadway cast of Oh, Mary! on July 6
  • They will join incoming star Meg Stalter in her Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln
  • Phillip James Brannon and Bianca Leigh have extended their runs through December 6

Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the cast of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, respectively. They will begin performances on July 6 alongside the previously announced Meg Stalter, who makes her Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln. Kamibayashi will remain with the production, directed by Sam Pinkleton, through September 13 and Foa through December 6.

Current cast members Phillip James Brannon and Bianca Leigh are extending their engagement with the production as Mary’s Husband and Mary’s Chaperone through December 6. Stalter will play the title role through September 12.

Foa’s Broadway credits include Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Mamma Mia! His many screen credits include The Residence, NCIS: Los Angeles and more. Kamibayashi has appeared on Broadway in The Outsiders and Pirates! The Penzance Musical

In addition to Brannon and Leigh, Oh, Mary! stars Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln and Cheyenne Jackson as Mary's Teacher, who will both play their final performances on July 5. Tony Macht, who plays Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, will return to the cast on September 15. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico and Jackie Sanders complete the Broadway company.

The hilarious dark comedy centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. 

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!

Related Shows

Oh, Mary!

from $85.99

Star Files

Barrett Foa

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Awards 2026: The Broadway Show Takes You Inside Broadway’s Biggest Celebration
  2. First Look at Mariska Hargitay in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway
  3. Get Ready for the Jimmy Awards, Hosted by Bowen Yang; 116 Nominees Announced
Back to Top