Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi Join Broadway’s Oh, Mary! on July 6

Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the cast of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, respectively. They will begin performances on July 6 alongside the previously announced Meg Stalter, who makes her Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln. Kamibayashi will remain with the production, directed by Sam Pinkleton, through September 13 and Foa through December 6.

Current cast members Phillip James Brannon and Bianca Leigh are extending their engagement with the production as Mary’s Husband and Mary’s Chaperone through December 6. Stalter will play the title role through September 12.

Foa’s Broadway credits include Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Mamma Mia! His many screen credits include The Residence, NCIS: Los Angeles and more. Kamibayashi has appeared on Broadway in The Outsiders and Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

In addition to Brannon and Leigh, Oh, Mary! stars Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln and Cheyenne Jackson as Mary's Teacher, who will both play their final performances on July 5. Tony Macht, who plays Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, will return to the cast on September 15. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico and Jackie Sanders complete the Broadway company.

The hilarious dark comedy centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!