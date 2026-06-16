Nina White and Fernell Hogan to Join The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

R-E-U-N-I-O-N! Nina White and Fernell Hogan, original Broadway cast members of Kimberly Akimbo both on and off-Broadway, will join The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. White will step into the role of Olive Ostrovsky on August 10, reprising her performance from the 2024 Kennedy Center production. Jasmine Amy Rogers plays her final performance in the role on August 9. Hogan joins the cast as an understudy and will step in for Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear during Cooley's leave of absence from June 24 through July 22.

White’s Broadway credits include The Queen of Versailles and Kimberly Akimbo. She appeared off-Broadway in You Got Older. Her screen credits include Disclosure Day, A Different Man and Long Bright River. Hogan appeared on Broadway in The Prom and Kimberly Akimbo. His off-Broadway credits include Kimberly Akimbo and Saturday Church. Television and film credits include Law & Order: SVU and the 2024 Mean Girls musical film.

The cast of Spelling Bee currently features Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Kevin McHale as William Barfée, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney, Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti. As previously announced, Laura Marano will begin performances as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre on June 24.

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!