China Anne McClain to Make Broadway Debut Alongside Ryan McCartan in The Great Gatsby

China Anne McClain will make her Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby alongside returning star Ryan McCartan. McCartan rejoins the company on July 27 as Jay Gatsby, with current Gatsby Reeve Carney playing his final performance on July 26. McClain will begin performances as Daisy Buchanan on August 3, with original Broadway cast member Eva Noblezada playing her final performance on July 26 at the Broadway Theatre. The Great Gatsby national tour star Senzel Ahmady will play the role of Daisy on Broadway from July 27 through August 3.

This will mark McCartan’s fourth stint playing Gatsby. He made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Fiyero in Wicked and took over as Hans in the Broadway production of Disney's Frozen in 2020. He is also well known for originating the role of J.D. in the off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, and for starring as Brad Majors in the Fox musical TV film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He got his start on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie as recurring character Diggie Smalls.

A fellow Disney Channel alum, McClain has appeared in A.N.T. Farm, Disney's Descendants film franchise, including Descendants 2, Descendants 3, Descendants: The Rise of Red and Descendants: Wicked World. Her additional television credits include Black Lightning and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

In addition to Carney as Jay Gatsby and Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Broadway's The Great Gatsby features Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, with the previously announced Naturi Naughton-Lewis joining on July 31. They are joined by John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

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