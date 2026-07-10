Photos: Backstage at Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway

Jesús Pupo, Mel Semé and David Oquendo (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Spanish phrase buena vista translates to "good view." Backstage at the Schoenfeld Theatre, home to Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club, the views are great. Rather than keep cooped up in their dressing rooms, cast and band members gather in communal spaces to stretch, warm up their instruments, and—ahead of this particular Wednesday matinee performance—watch the Portugal vs. DR Congo World Cup match. "We are hard at work, as you can see," joked woodwind player Hery Paz.
"I just asked if the bongo player could do my part," Da'Von T. Moody quipped while strumming a guitar. Excited shouts of "olé, olé, olé" and "vamo, vamo" could be heard down the hall, though we have it on good authority everyone was ready for places at the top of the show.
See for yourself what makes Buena Vista Social Club so special in the backstage photos and full gallery below.