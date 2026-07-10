Photos: Backstage at Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway

The Spanish phrase buena vista translates to "good view." Backstage at the Schoenfeld Theatre, home to Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club, the views are great. Rather than keep cooped up in their dressing rooms, cast and band members gather in communal spaces to stretch, warm up their instruments, and—ahead of this particular Wednesday matinee performance—watch the Portugal vs. DR Congo World Cup match. "We are hard at work, as you can see," joked woodwind player Hery Paz.

"I just asked if the bongo player could do my part," Da'Von T. Moody quipped while strumming a guitar. Excited shouts of "olé, olé, olé" and "vamo, vamo" could be heard down the hall, though we have it on good authority everyone was ready for places at the top of the show.

See for yourself what makes Buena Vista Social Club so special in the backstage photos and full gallery below.

Buena Vista Social Club's bass player Gustavo "Chacho" Schartz and Da'von T. Moody (Young Compay) take in the World Cup on TV—while practicing, of course. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"We're listening to Harry Belafonte. You know, he actually played in this theater. But we switch it up," says Jesús Pupo of his and Rick Negron's pre-show playlist. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Natalie Venetia Belcon earned a 2025 Tony Award for her role as Omara Portuondo. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Yuniel Jimenez gets a hand with his tres guitar strap before stepping on stage. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Swing Jacob Guzman and ensemble member Malcolm Miles Young stretch backstage. The ballet bar was installed specifically for the Buena Vista Social Club company. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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