Oh, Mary!, Starring Cole Escola, to Be Filmed in London for Upcoming Release

The Olivier Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! will be filmed at the West End’s Trafalgar Theatre on July 28, starring the creator and Tony-winning performer Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln. The live theater capture, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, will also feature original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Giles Terera playing Mary’s Husband and Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

Oh, Mary! is Escola’s dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. It is described as a tale of "unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (plawright Escola)."

There is also some West End casting news, with the above cast members joining the production from July 20 through August 1. From August 3-15, the show will star Escola and Terera with Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, Kate O’Donnell as Mary's Chaperone and Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. From August 17 through September 26, Jinkx Monsoon will make her West End debut as Mary Todd Lincoln and Scott Karim as Mary’s Husband will join Fetscher, O’Donnell and Stockley.

Oh, Mary! received five Tony nominations with Escola winning for Best Leading Actor in a Play, and Pinkleton winning Best Direction of a Play. As previously announced, Oh, Mary! will launch a U.S. national tour this fall.

On Broadway, the play stars Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln, Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher, Hannah Solow as Mary’s Chaperone and Ryo Kamibayashi as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary! on Broadway!