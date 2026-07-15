Odds and Ends: An Emmy Nod for Brilliant Ross, Alicia Keys Partners with Broadway’s Wanted & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Emmy-azing News

The 2026 Daytime Emmy Award nominations are out and the American Theatre Wing was nominated for the series Working in the Theatre, which received a nod for Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program. Tony-winning producer Jennifer Hudson was nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, with her spirit-tunnel singing daytime talk show being recognized in four creative categories. Tracee Ellis Ross, currently making her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, was nominated for her solo travel show, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. Broadway actress and producer Tamara Tunie was nominated for her performance in the soap opera Beyond the Gates. Keke Palmer, who made her Broadway debut in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, was recognized for her outstanding daytime personality in Glam Through the Ages. Derek Hough, who starred in Burn the Floor and will perform Chicago’s opening monologue on July 20, received a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily alongside his Extra TV co-hosts. Winners will be announced on October 30.

Alicia Keys (Photo: c/o Shutterstock)

We Want You!

Founded by Alicia Keys, the Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation is partnering with the upcoming Broadway musical, Wanted, providing experiences for early-career theater professionals, New York-area youth and community groups as the production comes to Broadway this fall. Fellows will work closely with mentors to hone their skills, develop industry insights and connect their craft to the community. Applications will close on July 3, with fellows notified on August 14.

Matt Lucas (Photo: c/o Story House PR)

London Calling

All aboard the casting train! Some new faces will be joining the casts of Hadestown and Oliver! in London. Visiting the underworld on September 15 are Olivier winner Danielle de Niese, taking over as Persephone with Shaun Dooley as Hades. Fayth Ifil will join as Eurydice, with Malinda Parris as Hermes and Nathan Sykes as Orpheus. Moving on to Fagin’s lair, Matt Lucas will star as Fagin in the West End production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! at the Gielgud Theatre. The BAFTA winner will begin performances on September 22, departing on November 1. Simon Lipkin will continue in the role until September 20 and will return on November 3.

Bill Rauch (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Whistle Blown Away

Freshly minted Tony winner Bill Rauch will direct a concert-style presentation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Whistle Down the Wind in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, New York Stage & Film and Perelman Performing Arts Center. The reading will take place at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. Joining the cast will be Savannah Dahan as Swallow, Marc Kudisch as Boone, Elena Shaddow as Ghost of Swallow’s Mother, Noah Buchholz as The Man, John McGinty as Preacher, Adi Dougherty as Brat, Alston Robbins as Poor Baby, Jared R. Dixon as Ghost of Prison Guard, Rayly Aquino as Edward, Anthony Norman as Amos, Adam Rawlings as Sheriff, Kate Connors as Earl, Mya Rena Hunter as Candy and Adult Ensemble member Marina Jansen. The reimagining follows Swallow, struggling to come to terms with the death of her mother, who discovers a mysterious stranger whom she believes is Jesus. The show features music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Jim Steinman, with a book by Patricia Knop, Gale Edwards and Lloyd Webber and orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Performances will begin on July 31 and end on August 2. Whistle on down to Poughkeepsie to see it.

Deirdre O’Connell (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Atlantic Overtures

Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring four world premiere works and an Atlantic for Kids New York premiere musical. The season kicks off with I Became We by Mona Pirnot (October 16 – November 15), directed by Sarah Benson, with music by Jack D. Coen. Following is Too Bad For Her by Clare Barron (January 9 – February 14, 2027), directed by Anne Kauffman. Lucas Hnath’s Old Actress (March 18 – April 25, 2027) featuring Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell premieres in the spring, directed by Les Waters. The season’s final work is Push by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury (May 27 – July 3, 2027), choreographed by Tony winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck and directed by Peck. The season also includes an Atlantic for Kids musical, the New York premiere of Finn by Chris Nee (December 12 – January 31, 2027), featuring music by Michael Kooman and lyrics by Christopher Dimond, directed by Ryan Dobrin. All mainstage productions will be performed at Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater with the Atlantic for Kids production of Finn taking place at Atlantic Stage 2.