Ryan McCartan Returns to The Great Gatsby on Broadway Tonight

Ryan McCartan rejoins the company of The Great Gatsby on July 27 as Jay Gatsby, succeeding Reeve Carney. This will mark McCartan’s fourth stint playing Gatsby. He will be joined by Senzel Ahmady, who will play Daisy Buchanan from July 27 through August 2. China Anne McClain will make her Broadway debut as Daisy on August 3.

McCartan originated the role of J.D. in the 2014 off-Broadway production of Heathers The Musical and made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Fiyero in Wicked. In 2020, he took over as Hans in the Broadway production of Disney's Frozen. McCartan got his start on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie as recurring character Diggie Smalls.

The Great Gatsby features Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, with the previously announced Naturi Naughton-Lewis joining on July 31. They are joined by John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs and Dominique Kelley choreographs the production.

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