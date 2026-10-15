Tony Shalhoub, John Turturro and Tatiana Maslany to Star in Broadway’s Rhinoceros as The Full Monty Is Postponed

The first Broadway revival of Terrence McNally and David Yazbek’s The Full Monty is postponing its previously announced return to Broadway due to cast availability. Helmed by Leigh Silverman with choreography by Connor Gallagher, it was set to begin performances on April 3, 2027 at the Todd Haimes Theatre as part of Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2026-2027 season. More information on production timing will be announced at a later date.

Replacing The Full Monty will be Eugène Ionesco's Rhinoceros, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus. Broadway performances will begin on April 7, with opening night set for April 25. The limited engagement will run at the Todd Haimes Theatre through June 13, 2027.

The production’s initial casting includes Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as Daisy, Tony winner Tony Shalhoub as Jean and Emmy winner John Turturro as Bérenger. Translated by Derek Prouse, Rhinoceros was adapted by the American Repertory Theater earlier this year, directed by Paulus with Maslany and Turturro in the cast. It originally premiered on Broadway in 1961.

Everything seems normal one Sunday morning...until it’s not. One by one, friends and colleagues transform into rhinoceroses, and Bérenger is forced to decide: will he follow the crowd or stand his ground? As resonant as when it premiered in the wake of the Second World War, Rhinoceros reminds us of the importance of holding on to our humanity amidst mounting pressures to conform.

Shalhoub is a Tony winner for The Band's Visit. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role on the television series Monk. He received a Tony nomination for Conversations With My Father and has appeared on Broadway in Golden Boy, Lend Me a Tenor, The Odd Couple and The Heidi Chronicles. His screen credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wings, the Men in Black films and The Siege.

Turturro is also an Emmy winner for Monk. He made his Broadway debut as an understudy in Death of a Salesman, later starring in Life (x) 3. He made his Broadway directorial debut with Relatively Speaking, a collection of three one-act comedies. Turturro is a Golden Globe nominee for Quiz Show and an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee for both The Night Of and Severance. His additional film credits include The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, Do the Right Thing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski and Miller’s Crossing.

Maslany is an Emmy winner for Orphan Black. She made her Broadway debut in Network and recently appeared in Grey House. Her film credits include The Only Living Pickpocket in New York alongside Turturro, The Young People, Keeper and The Monkey. Her television credits include She-Hulk, Perry Mason and Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

The creative team for Rhinoceros includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Fitz Patton, special effects design by Markus Maurette, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, make up design by Kyle Krueger, fight direction by Thomas Schall and movement by Jill Johnson.