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Absolute Pleasure Extended: The Rocky Horror Show Will Now Run on Broadway Through February 2027

Kevin McHale, Lorna Courtney and Jake Shears join the Sam Pinkleton-directed revival as Luke Evans, Andrew Durand and Stephanie Hsu depart

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by Jonah de Forest • Jul 29, 2026
Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta in "The Rocky Horror Show"

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • The Rocky Horror Show has extended its Broadway run through February 28, 2027
  • Kevin McHale and Lorna Courtney join the cast on August 25, with Jake Shears stepping into the role of Frank N. Furter beginning September 11
  • Luke Evans, Andrew Durand and Stephanie Hsu will play their final performances on August 23, while Rachel Dratch, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Josh Rivera, Valentina and Sherie Rene Scott continue in the revival

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has extended its run at Broadway's Studio 54 through February 28, 2027.

The extension comes on the (seven-inch platform) heels of recently announced new casting. Glee star Kevin McHale and & Juliet Tony nominee Lorna Courtney will join the cast on August 25 as Brad and Janet, respectively. Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears will don Frank-N-Furter's fishnets beginning on September 11.

The musical stars Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Andrew Durand as Brad and Stephanie Hsu as Janet, who will all play their final performances on August 23. It will continue to feature Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Josh Rivera as Rocky, Valentina as Columbia and Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

Helmed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, The Rocky Horror Show began previews on March 26 and officially opened on April 23. It tells the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.  

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

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